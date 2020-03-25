Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC Acquires 20 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 15.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 148 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $273,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC now owns 841 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,554,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 114.3% in the fourth quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,000 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $5,541,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 4,167 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $7,700,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. now owns 34,931 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $64,546,000 after acquiring an additional 2,481 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great Lakes Retirement Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,402,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN traded down $54.26 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $1,885.84. 6,462,554 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,821,759. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,626.03 and a 12 month high of $2,185.95. The firm has a market cap of $938.79 billion, a PE ratio of 81.96, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.55. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1,967.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $1,843.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $6.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.98 by $2.49. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 21.07% and a net margin of 4.13%. The company had revenue of $87.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $6.04 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 27.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AMZN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Amazon.com to $2,450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Bernstein Bank initiated coverage on Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, January 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $2,050.00 target price on the stock. Edward Jones raised Amazon.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Amazon.com from $2,150.00 to $2,450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,330.42.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,865.34, for a total transaction of $373,068.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $18,653,400. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 380 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,135.14, for a total value of $811,353.20. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 6,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,466,327.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 725,162 shares of company stock valued at $1,482,988,915. Corporate insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

