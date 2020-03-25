Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC Invests $232,000 in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 5,922 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFE. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in Pfizer by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 188,715,390 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,393,867,000 after purchasing an additional 22,232,056 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Pfizer by 205.9% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 13,102,541 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $513,358,000 after purchasing an additional 8,819,241 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. boosted its stake in Pfizer by 77.2% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 8,091,140 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $317,010,000 after purchasing an additional 3,525,078 shares during the period. Sanders Capital LLC boosted its stake in Pfizer by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 26,496,116 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,178,047,000 after purchasing an additional 2,913,496 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Pfizer by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 59,763,050 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,341,517,000 after purchasing an additional 2,783,991 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.63% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Pfizer Inc bought 312,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $16.00 per share, with a total value of $5,000,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Scott Gottlieb bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $37.15 per share, with a total value of $37,150.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $148,600. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PFE stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $29.75. The stock had a trading volume of 42,300,372 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,674,695. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Pfizer Inc. has a one year low of $27.88 and a one year high of $44.56. The firm has a market cap of $158.05 billion, a PE ratio of 10.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.69.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.02). Pfizer had a return on equity of 27.01% and a net margin of 31.44%. The firm had revenue of $12.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.64 EPS. Pfizer’s revenue was down 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on PFE. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Pfizer in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $37.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Standpoint Research upgraded Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.36.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

