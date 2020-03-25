Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC Trims Stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC reduced its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,109 shares of the company’s stock after selling 92 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF comprises about 0.5% of Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,257,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IJH. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,128,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,907,888,000 after purchasing an additional 354,833 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 8,426,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,734,388,000 after acquiring an additional 457,631 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,735,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,592,186,000 after acquiring an additional 411,886 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,306,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $680,534,000 after acquiring an additional 237,909 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,179,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $654,357,000 after acquiring an additional 204,534 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJH traded up $3.54 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $138.40. 5,663,675 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,148,581. The business’s fifty day moving average is $180.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $194.63. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $117.87 and a one year high of $210.86.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 26th will be given a dividend of $0.8009 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 25th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.31%.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

