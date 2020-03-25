SAP (NYSE:SAP) Trading Up 7.8%

Posted by on Mar 25th, 2020

SAP SE (NYSE:SAP)’s stock price was up 7.8% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $107.47 and last traded at $105.97, approximately 1,601,061 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 67% from the average daily volume of 960,303 shares. The stock had previously closed at $98.32.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of SAP from $168.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 target price on shares of SAP in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on SAP from $167.00 to $157.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on SAP from $150.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of SAP in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $134.82.

The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market capitalization of $117.35 billion, a PE ratio of 34.21, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $122.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $128.63.

SAP (NYSE:SAP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The software maker reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.12. SAP had a net margin of 12.07% and a return on equity of 15.42%. The business had revenue of $8.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.10 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.51 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that SAP SE will post 5.3 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, May 22nd will be paid a $1.7119 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 21st. This represents a yield of 0.9%. SAP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.85%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of SAP in the 3rd quarter worth $113,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of SAP by 509.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 28,794 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,394,000 after buying an additional 24,067 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of SAP by 6.3% during the third quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 47,319 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,577,000 after buying an additional 2,814 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of SAP by 52.5% in the third quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 3,490 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $411,000 after acquiring an additional 1,202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of SAP in the third quarter valued at about $129,000. Institutional investors own 4.89% of the company’s stock.

SAP Company Profile (NYSE:SAP)

SAP SE operates as an enterprise application software, and analytics and business intelligence company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Applications, Technology & Services; SAP Business Network; and Customer Experience. It offers SAP HANA, which enables businesses to process and analyze live data; SAP Data Hub, a solution for businesses to manage data from various sources; and SAP Cloud platform that offers an enterprise platform-as-a-service.

