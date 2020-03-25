SelfSell Hits Market Capitalization of $51,155.06 (SSC)

SelfSell (CURRENCY:SSC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on March 25th. SelfSell has a market capitalization of $51,155.06 and $1,759.00 worth of SelfSell was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SelfSell coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including LBank, Bitinka and OKEx. During the last week, SelfSell has traded 55% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

EOS (EOS) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00034518 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002368 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0237 or 0.00000353 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0104 or 0.00000155 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000121 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Local World Forwarders (LWF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000008 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000018 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded down 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

DasCoin (DASC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000201 BTC.

SelfSell Profile

SelfSell (SSC) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 3rd, 2018. SelfSell’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 390,000,000 coins. SelfSell’s official Twitter account is @self_sell and its Facebook page is accessible here . SelfSell’s official website is www.selfsell.com

Buying and Selling SelfSell

SelfSell can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx, Bitinka and LBank. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SelfSell directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SelfSell should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SelfSell using one of the exchanges listed above.

