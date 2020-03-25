Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) Trading 7.8% Higher

Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) traded up 7.8% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $48.52 and last traded at $48.30, 219,630 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 9% from the average session volume of 240,670 shares. The stock had previously closed at $44.80.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on SHEN shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. ValuEngine cut Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. B. Riley upped their target price on Shenandoah Telecommunications from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.75.

Get Shenandoah Telecommunications alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.62. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $45.20 and its 200-day moving average is $38.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.78 and a beta of 0.31.

Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The utilities provider reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $161.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $161.23 million. Shenandoah Telecommunications had a net margin of 8.67% and a return on equity of 11.81%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Shenandoah Telecommunications will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. LS Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Shenandoah Telecommunications during the fourth quarter worth approximately $54,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Shenandoah Telecommunications in the 4th quarter valued at $138,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in Shenandoah Telecommunications in the 4th quarter valued at $156,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in Shenandoah Telecommunications by 26.2% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 3,907 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $162,000 after acquiring an additional 810 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.34% of the company’s stock.

About Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN)

Shenandoah Telecommunications Company, through its subsidiaries, primarily provides wireless, cable, and wireline telecommunications services to customers and other telecommunications providers. The company operates in three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Wireline. The Wireless segment provides digital wireless mobile services; and wireless mobility communications network products and services.

See Also: How the Consumer Price Index (CPI) is calculated?



Receive News & Ratings for Shenandoah Telecommunications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shenandoah Telecommunications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.