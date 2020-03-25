Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) Trading 7.8% Higher

Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) traded up 7.8% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $48.52 and last traded at $48.30, 219,630 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 9% from the average session volume of 240,670 shares. The stock had previously closed at $44.80.
A number of analysts have recently weighed in on SHEN shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. ValuEngine cut Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. B. Riley upped their target price on Shenandoah Telecommunications from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.75.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.62. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $45.20 and its 200-day moving average is $38.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.78 and a beta of 0.31.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. LS Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Shenandoah Telecommunications during the fourth quarter worth approximately $54,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Shenandoah Telecommunications in the 4th quarter valued at $138,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in Shenandoah Telecommunications in the 4th quarter valued at $156,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in Shenandoah Telecommunications by 26.2% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 3,907 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $162,000 after acquiring an additional 810 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.34% of the company’s stock.
About Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN)
Shenandoah Telecommunications Company, through its subsidiaries, primarily provides wireless, cable, and wireline telecommunications services to customers and other telecommunications providers. The company operates in three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Wireline. The Wireless segment provides digital wireless mobile services; and wireless mobility communications network products and services.
