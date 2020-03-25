Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. (NYSE:TSM) Trading 8% Higher

Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. (NYSE:TSM)’s share price traded up 8% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $48.92 and last traded at $48.87, 12,201,192 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 22% from the average session volume of 9,972,876 shares. The stock had previously closed at $45.26.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. China Renaissance Securities upgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.00.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $53.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market cap of $234.72 billion, a PE ratio of 22.90, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.94.

Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. (NYSE:TSM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 16th. The semiconductor company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $317.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $303.20 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. had a return on equity of 21.27% and a net margin of 32.28%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.86 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 19th will be paid a $0.4171 dividend. This represents a $1.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 18th. This is a boost from Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.40%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S boosted its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. by 20.5% in the 4th quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 93,144 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,412,000 after buying an additional 15,844 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 59,363 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,438,000 after acquiring an additional 1,313 shares in the last quarter. TT International acquired a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. during the 4th quarter worth about $1,045,000. RNC Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. during the 4th quarter worth about $57,423,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. by 15,994.2% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,539,195 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $263,727,000 after acquiring an additional 4,510,991 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.03% of the company’s stock.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in manufacturing, selling, packaging, testing, and computer-aided design of integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices. The company manufactures masks and electronic spare parts; researches, develops, designs, manufactures, sells, packages, and tests color filters; and offers customer and engineering support services.

