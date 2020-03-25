TEMENOS AG/S (OTCMKTS:TMSNY) Upgraded at Jefferies Financial Group

TEMENOS AG/S (OTCMKTS:TMSNY) was upgraded by stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

TMSNY stock traded up $6.73 on Wednesday, reaching $124.26. The company had a trading volume of 4,397 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,447. The company’s fifty day moving average is $146.61 and its 200 day moving average is $154.28. TEMENOS AG/S has a 1 year low of $97.50 and a 1 year high of $184.31.

About TEMENOS AG/S

Temenos AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sells integrated banking software systems primarily to banking and other financial institutions worldwide. The company provides Temenos T24 Transact, a core banking solution, which offers banking software, data and analytics, and risk and compliance solutions; and Temenos Payments, a payment solution that gives banks real-time control, customer service experience, and cost efficiencies and risk management solutions.

