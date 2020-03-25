TEMENOS AG/S (OTCMKTS:TMSNY) Upgraded at Jefferies Financial Group

TEMENOS AG/S (OTCMKTS:TMSNY) was upgraded by stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
TMSNY stock traded up $6.73 on Wednesday, reaching $124.26. The company had a trading volume of 4,397 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,447. The company’s fifty day moving average is $146.61 and its 200 day moving average is $154.28. TEMENOS AG/S has a 1 year low of $97.50 and a 1 year high of $184.31.
About TEMENOS AG/S
Featured Story: Black Swan
Receive News & Ratings for TEMENOS AG/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TEMENOS AG/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.