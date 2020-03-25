Trane (NYSE:TT) Trading Up 7.8%

Trane (NYSE:TT)’s share price shot up 7.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $78.99 and last traded at $76.81, 2,254,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 16% from the average session volume of 2,692,907 shares. The stock had previously closed at $71.26.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TT. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on Trane in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $114.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Trane in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $124.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Trane from $115.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Vertical Research downgraded Trane to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Trane from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $108.14.

Get Trane alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market cap of $16.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.22.

Trane (NYSE:TT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $4.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.15 billion. Trane had a return on equity of 21.72% and a net margin of 8.50%. As a group, analysts predict that Trane will post 5.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. Trane’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.28%.

Trane Company Profile (NYSE:TT)

Ingersoll-Rand Plc designs, manufactures, sells, and services industrial and commercial products. The company operates through Climate and Industrial segments. The Climate segment offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality; industrial refrigeration; motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; and water source heat pumps.

Featured Article: Reverse Stock Split

Receive News & Ratings for Trane Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trane and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.