Upland Software (NASDAQ:UPLD) Stock Price Up 7.8%

Upland Software Inc (NASDAQ:UPLD) rose 7.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $25.15 and last traded at $24.55, approximately 309,599 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 10% from the average daily volume of 281,888 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.77.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on UPLD. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 target price on shares of Upland Software in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target on shares of Upland Software in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. ValuEngine raised Upland Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Craig Hallum dropped their price target on Upland Software from $59.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Upland Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.89.

Get Upland Software alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $640.59 million, a P/E ratio of -13.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.52. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $35.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48.

Upland Software (NASDAQ:UPLD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The software maker reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $66.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.66 million. Upland Software had a negative net margin of 20.38% and a positive return on equity of 18.44%. As a group, analysts expect that Upland Software Inc will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of UPLD. Hodges Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Upland Software by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 129,519 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,625,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Upland Software by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,869 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Upland Software during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,464,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Upland Software by 57.1% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,420 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Upland Software by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 27,600 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $986,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.80% of the company’s stock.

Upland Software Company Profile (NASDAQ:UPLD)

Upland Software, Inc provides cloud-based enterprise work management software in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers a family of software applications under the Upland brand in the areas of information technology (IT), process excellence and operations, finance, professional services, and marketing.

Featured Article: Hedge Funds – How They Work For Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Upland Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Upland Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.