Upland Software (NASDAQ:UPLD) Stock Price Up 7.8%

Posted by on Mar 25th, 2020

Upland Software Inc (NASDAQ:UPLD) rose 7.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $25.15 and last traded at $24.55, approximately 309,599 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 10% from the average daily volume of 281,888 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.77.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on UPLD. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 target price on shares of Upland Software in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target on shares of Upland Software in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. ValuEngine raised Upland Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Craig Hallum dropped their price target on Upland Software from $59.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Upland Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.89.

The stock has a market capitalization of $640.59 million, a P/E ratio of -13.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.52. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $35.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48.

Upland Software (NASDAQ:UPLD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The software maker reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $66.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.66 million. Upland Software had a negative net margin of 20.38% and a positive return on equity of 18.44%. As a group, analysts expect that Upland Software Inc will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of UPLD. Hodges Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Upland Software by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 129,519 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,625,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Upland Software by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,869 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Upland Software during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,464,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Upland Software by 57.1% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,420 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Upland Software by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 27,600 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $986,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.80% of the company’s stock.

Upland Software Company Profile (NASDAQ:UPLD)

Upland Software, Inc provides cloud-based enterprise work management software in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers a family of software applications under the Upland brand in the areas of information technology (IT), process excellence and operations, finance, professional services, and marketing.

Featured Article: Hedge Funds – How They Work For Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Upland Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Upland Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit