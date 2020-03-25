ValuEngine Lowers American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) to Strong Sell

ValuEngine lowered shares of American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

AAL has been the subject of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank lowered shares of American Airlines Group from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Cfra reduced their price target on shares of American Airlines Group from $35.00 to $26.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Evercore ISI lowered shares of American Airlines Group from an in-line rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Raymond James upgraded shares of American Airlines Group from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of American Airlines Group from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $27.14.

Shares of AAL traded up $1.47 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $15.39. 93,635,997 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 27,073,348. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $20.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.42. The company has a market cap of $4.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 135.16. American Airlines Group has a 1 year low of $10.01 and a 1 year high of $35.24.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The airline reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15. The firm had revenue of $11.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.32 billion. American Airlines Group had a net margin of 3.68% and a negative return on equity of 1,414.94%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.04 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that American Airlines Group will post 3.13 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in American Airlines Group by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,433 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 524 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in American Airlines Group by 9.4% during the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,597 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $205,000 after buying an additional 651 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its position in American Airlines Group by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 20,707 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $594,000 after buying an additional 675 shares during the period. Hellman Jordan Management Co. Inc. MA boosted its position in American Airlines Group by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Hellman Jordan Management Co. Inc. MA now owns 34,241 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $982,000 after buying an additional 691 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its position in American Airlines Group by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 11,910 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $342,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.67% of the company’s stock.

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. It provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a mainline fleet of 956 aircraft. It serves 350 destinations in approximately 50 countries, principally from its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, London Heathrow, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC The company was formerly known as AMR Corporation and changed its name to American Airlines Group Inc in December 2013.

