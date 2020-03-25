Wealthquest Corp Acquires New Position in Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC)

Posted by on Mar 25th, 2020

Wealthquest Corp acquired a new stake in Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 5,741 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TFO TDC LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Sage Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Corbenic Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the fourth quarter worth $45,000. 71.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BAC traded up $0.07 on Wednesday, reaching $21.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 146,747,718 shares, compared to its average volume of 130,626,416. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. Bank of America Corp has a twelve month low of $17.95 and a twelve month high of $35.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $185.36 billion, a PE ratio of 7.70, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.63. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $28.69 and a 200-day moving average of $31.41.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.05. Bank of America had a net margin of 24.15% and a return on equity of 11.95%. The company had revenue of $22.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.70 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Bank of America Corp will post 2.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 6th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.41%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.49%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on BAC. Atlantic Securities cut shares of Bank of America from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $37.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Argus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $39.00 price objective (up previously from $35.00) on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.16.

Bank of America Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

Featured Story: 52 Week Highs and Lows

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Bank of America (NYSE:BAC)

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit