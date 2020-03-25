Wealthquest Corp Acquires New Position in Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC)

Wealthquest Corp acquired a new stake in Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 5,741 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TFO TDC LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Sage Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Corbenic Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the fourth quarter worth $45,000. 71.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BAC traded up $0.07 on Wednesday, reaching $21.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 146,747,718 shares, compared to its average volume of 130,626,416. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. Bank of America Corp has a twelve month low of $17.95 and a twelve month high of $35.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $185.36 billion, a PE ratio of 7.70, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.63. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $28.69 and a 200-day moving average of $31.41.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.05. Bank of America had a net margin of 24.15% and a return on equity of 11.95%. The company had revenue of $22.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.70 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Bank of America Corp will post 2.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 6th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.41%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.49%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on BAC. Atlantic Securities cut shares of Bank of America from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $37.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Argus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $39.00 price objective (up previously from $35.00) on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.16.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

