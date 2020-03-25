Wealthquest Corp Has $371,000 Stock Position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Wealthquest Corp trimmed its stake in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 9.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 8,259 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 901 shares during the period. Wealthquest Corp’s holdings in Comcast were worth $371,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Comcast by 147.8% during the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 555 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Comcast during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new stake in shares of Comcast during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Barnett & Company Inc. raised its position in shares of Comcast by 427.9% during the 4th quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 681 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 552 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV raised its position in shares of Comcast by 103.6% during the 4th quarter. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV now owns 733 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. 83.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Comcast alerts:

In other news, EVP David N. Watson sold 202,782 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.05, for a total transaction of $7,513,073.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 893,424 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,101,359.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Daniel C. Murdock sold 1,038 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.55, for a total transaction of $37,938.90. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $154,569.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ CMCSA traded down $1.07 on Wednesday, reaching $33.57. The company had a trading volume of 57,828,778 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,686,012. The firm has a market capitalization of $155.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. Comcast Co. has a 1-year low of $31.70 and a 1-year high of $47.74. The company’s fifty day moving average is $41.45 and its 200-day moving average is $44.09.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The cable giant reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $28.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.18 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 11.98% and a return on equity of 18.25%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.72 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 31st. This is a positive change from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.74%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.84%.

CMCSA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Comcast from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $50.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Monday. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Comcast from $54.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Comcast from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Comcast from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Comcast to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.64.

About Comcast

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity name; and advertising services.

Featured Article: Momentum Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMCSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA).

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.