York Capital Management Global Advisors LLC Takes $23.07 Million Position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

York Capital Management Global Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 192,660 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $23,073,000. Lowe’s Companies accounts for approximately 1.3% of York Capital Management Global Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora boosted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 334.4% in the fourth quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 265 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

In other news, CEO Marvin R. Ellison purchased 10,000 shares of Lowe’s Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $103.86 per share, for a total transaction of $1,038,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 90,090 shares in the company, valued at $9,356,747.40. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

LOW stock traded up $6.42 on Wednesday, hitting $83.72. 9,892,181 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,826,430. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.50. The stock has a market cap of $51.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.26. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.00 and a 1-year high of $126.73. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $106.25 and a 200-day moving average of $113.20.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The home improvement retailer reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $16.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.13 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 5.93% and a return on equity of 173.56%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 6.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 22nd will be given a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 21st. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.63%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.46%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on LOW. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $153.00 to $147.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $140.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $135.00 price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.28.

About Lowe’s Companies

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as lumber and building materials, appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, tools and hardware, fashion fixtures, rough plumbing and electrical, paint, millwork, lawn and garden, flooring, and kitchens.

Read More: How can investors find ex-dividend dates?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW).

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.