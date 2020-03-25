Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate CRA International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRAI) Will Announce Earnings of $0.67 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that CRA International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRAI) will post $0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for CRA International’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.75 and the lowest is $0.59. CRA International posted earnings of $0.54 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 24.1%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CRA International will report full-year earnings of $3.33 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.22 to $3.45. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $3.60 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.50 to $3.70. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for CRA International.

CRA International (NASDAQ:CRAI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The business services provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $119.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $117.14 million. CRA International had a return on equity of 12.60% and a net margin of 4.60%. CRA International’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.84 earnings per share.

CRAI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CRA International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 target price on shares of CRA International in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. ValuEngine upgraded CRA International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 29th. Finally, BidaskClub raised CRA International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.50.

Shares of CRA International stock traded down $1.50 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $28.45. The stock had a trading volume of 62,642 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,578. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $45.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.21. The firm has a market cap of $204.70 million, a P/E ratio of 11.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. CRA International has a 12-month low of $21.96 and a 12-month high of $58.19.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 9th. CRA International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.56%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in CRA International by 234.0% during the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 2,338 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 1,638 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in shares of CRA International by 14.3% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,061 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in shares of CRA International by 5.3% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,961 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of CRA International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $288,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of CRA International by 53.8% in the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 7,575 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $413,000 after purchasing an additional 2,650 shares in the last quarter. 85.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CRA International, Inc, a consulting company, provides economic, financial, and management consulting services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It advises clients on economic and financial matters pertaining to litigation and regulatory proceedings; and guides corporations through business strategy and performance-related issues.

