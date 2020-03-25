Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Empire State Realty Trust (NYSE:ESRT) to Sell

Empire State Realty Trust (NYSE:ESRT) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

ESRT has been the subject of several other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Empire State Realty Trust from $14.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Empire State Realty Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.00.

Shares of NYSE:ESRT traded up $0.48 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $8.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,503,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,519,191. Empire State Realty Trust has a 52 week low of $6.92 and a 52 week high of $15.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 3.60 and a quick ratio of 3.60. The company has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $11.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.43.

Empire State Realty Trust (NYSE:ESRT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.14). Empire State Realty Trust had a net margin of 8.04% and a return on equity of 3.01%. The business had revenue of $151.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $129.09 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.29 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Empire State Realty Trust will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Empire State Realty Trust by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 33,987 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $485,000 after purchasing an additional 3,147 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in Empire State Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $182,000. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Empire State Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $438,000. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC grew its position in Empire State Realty Trust by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 540,943 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,552,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. grew its position in Empire State Realty Trust by 443.4% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 12,883 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 10,512 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.01% of the company’s stock.

Empire State Realty Trust Company Profile

Empire State Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: ESRT), a leading real estate investment trust (REIT), owns, manages, operates, acquires and repositions office and retail properties in Manhattan and the greater New York metropolitan area, including the Empire State Building, the world's most famous building.

