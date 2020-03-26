$0.46 Earnings Per Share Expected for Trustmark Corp (NASDAQ:TRMK) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Trustmark Corp (NASDAQ:TRMK) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.46 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Trustmark’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.31 and the highest is $0.53. Trustmark posted earnings per share of $0.51 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 9.8%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Trustmark will report full-year earnings of $1.95 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.80 to $2.15. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $1.92 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.80 to $2.10. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Trustmark.

Trustmark (NASDAQ:TRMK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.03). Trustmark had a return on equity of 9.38% and a net margin of 21.18%. The company had revenue of $156.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $156.19 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.55 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis.

TRMK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Trustmark from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. SunTrust Banks decreased their target price on shares of Trustmark from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Trustmark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.33.

TRMK traded up $1.81 on Monday, hitting $23.90. The company had a trading volume of 401,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 356,183. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Trustmark has a 52-week low of $20.47 and a 52-week high of $36.63. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.26 and a beta of 1.11.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Sunday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 27th. Trustmark’s dividend payout ratio is 37.55%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Trustmark during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,315,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Trustmark by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 918,053 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,682,000 after purchasing an additional 25,518 shares in the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Trustmark by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 34,179 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,180,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Trustmark by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 165,430 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,709,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc increased its position in shares of Trustmark by 87.1% during the fourth quarter. Man Group plc now owns 34,353 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,185,000 after acquiring an additional 15,992 shares in the last quarter. 67.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Trustmark Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Trustmark National Bank that provides banking and other financial solutions to individuals and corporate institutions in the United States. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; individual retirement accounts; certificates of deposits; financing for commercial and industrial projects, income producing commercial real estate, owner-occupied real estate, and construction and land development; and installment and real estate loans, and lines of credit.

