ABB (VTX:ABBN) Given a CHF 16.50 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Posted by on Mar 26th, 2020

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a CHF 16.50 price objective on ABB (VTX:ABBN) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on ABBN. Royal Bank of Canada set a CHF 18.50 target price on ABB and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Kepler Capital Markets set a CHF 28.50 price target on ABB and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley set a CHF 19 price target on ABB and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group set a CHF 18.50 price target on ABB and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Barclays set a CHF 26 price target on ABB and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of CHF 21.

ABB has a 1-year low of CHF 21.65 and a 1-year high of CHF 27.24.

ABB Company Profile

ABB Ltd (ABB) is a holding company. The Company’s segments include Electrification Products, Robotics and Motion, Industrial Automation, Power Grids, and Corporate and Other. It operates through four divisions: Electrification Products, Robotics and Motion, Industrial Automation and Power Grids. It is engaged in serving customers in utilities, industry and transport and infrastructure.

