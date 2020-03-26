Alacer Gold (TSE:ASR) Upgraded to “Outperform” by National Bank Financial

National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Alacer Gold (TSE:ASR) from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a report published on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has C$6.25 target price on the mining company’s stock, down from their prior target price of C$7.00.

Separately, CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Alacer Gold from C$7.15 to C$7.75 in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th.

Get Alacer Gold alerts:

TSE ASR traded down C$0.14 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting C$4.88. The company had a trading volume of 1,559,319 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,333,771. Alacer Gold has a fifty-two week low of C$3.32 and a fifty-two week high of C$7.66. The company has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.65, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$5.67 and its 200 day moving average is C$6.07.

Alacer Gold (TSE:ASR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The mining company reported C$0.15 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$206.59 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Alacer Gold will post 0.43 EPS for the current year.

About Alacer Gold

Alacer Gold Corp. engages in the mining, development, and exploration of mineral deposits in Turkey. It primarily holds an 80% interest in the Copler gold mine that is located in the Erzincan Province, east-central Turkey. The company is based in Denver, Colorado.

Recommended Story: QQQ ETF

Receive News & Ratings for Alacer Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alacer Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.