Alacer Gold (TSE:ASR) Upgraded to “Outperform” by National Bank Financial

National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Alacer Gold (TSE:ASR) from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a report published on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has C$6.25 target price on the mining company’s stock, down from their prior target price of C$7.00.
Separately, CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Alacer Gold from C$7.15 to C$7.75 in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th.
TSE ASR traded down C$0.14 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting C$4.88. The company had a trading volume of 1,559,319 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,333,771. Alacer Gold has a fifty-two week low of C$3.32 and a fifty-two week high of C$7.66. The company has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.65, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$5.67 and its 200 day moving average is C$6.07.
About Alacer Gold
Alacer Gold Corp. engages in the mining, development, and exploration of mineral deposits in Turkey. It primarily holds an 80% interest in the Copler gold mine that is located in the Erzincan Province, east-central Turkey. The company is based in Denver, Colorado.
