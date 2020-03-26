Alamos Gold (TSE:AGI) Given New C$9.00 Price Target at National Bank Financial

Alamos Gold (TSE:AGI) (NYSE:AGI) had its target price hoisted by National Bank Financial from C$8.50 to C$9.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

Separately, TD Securities cut their price target on shares of Alamos Gold from C$13.00 to C$12.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 13th.

AGI traded down C$0.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching C$8.23. 2,431,808 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,285,969. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 3.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion and a PE ratio of 34.29. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$7.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$7.65. Alamos Gold has a 1 year low of C$4.43 and a 1 year high of C$10.12.

Alamos Gold (TSE:AGI) (NYSE:AGI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported C$0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.09 by C$0.02. The firm had revenue of C$245.50 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that Alamos Gold will post 0.4018519 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be issued a $0.02 dividend. This is an increase from Alamos Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 16th. Alamos Gold’s payout ratio is 16.67%.

Alamos Gold Company Profile

Alamos Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and extraction of gold deposits in North America. It also explores for silver and precious metals. The company's flagship project is the Young-Davidson mine, which includes contiguous mineral leases and claims totaling 11,000 acres located in Northern Ontario, Canada.

