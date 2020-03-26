Ambow Education Holding Ltd (NYSEAMERICAN:AMBO) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Ambow Education Holding Ltd (NYSEAMERICAN:AMBO) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a decrease of 64.5% from the February 27th total of 3,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

AMBO stock remained flat at $$1.99 during mid-day trading on Thursday. 436 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,403. Ambow Education has a one year low of $1.10 and a one year high of $6.66.

Get Ambow Education alerts:

About Ambow Education

Ambow Education Holding Ltd. provides educational and career enhancement services and products to students, recent graduates, and corporate employees and management in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through three business divisions: Better Schools, Better Jobs, and Others. The Better Schools division provides educational services covering K-12 programs and tutoring services that provide test preparation programs; and international education programs.

Read More: What is a price target?

Receive News & Ratings for Ambow Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ambow Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.