Ambow Education Holding Ltd (NYSEAMERICAN:AMBO) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Ambow Education Holding Ltd (NYSEAMERICAN:AMBO) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a decrease of 64.5% from the February 27th total of 3,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.
AMBO stock remained flat at $$1.99 during mid-day trading on Thursday. 436 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,403. Ambow Education has a one year low of $1.10 and a one year high of $6.66.
About Ambow Education
