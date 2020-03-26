American Renal Associates Holdings Inc (NYSE:ARA) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.29 Per Share

Analysts expect American Renal Associates Holdings Inc (NYSE:ARA) to post ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for American Renal Associates’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.39) and the highest is ($0.19). The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, June 15th.

On average, analysts expect that American Renal Associates will report full-year earnings of ($0.50) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.71) to ($0.28). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($0.30) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.42) to ($0.17). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for American Renal Associates.

Get American Renal Associates alerts:

American Renal Associates (NYSE:ARA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 16th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.32. The company had revenue of $206.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $217.42 million. American Renal Associates had a negative net margin of 2.54% and a positive return on equity of 19.63%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of American Renal Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on shares of American Renal Associates in a report on Friday, January 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of American Renal Associates from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on shares of American Renal Associates from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.00.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ARA. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in American Renal Associates by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,036,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,751,000 after purchasing an additional 91,725 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in American Renal Associates by 42.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 306,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,935,000 after purchasing an additional 90,762 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in American Renal Associates in the 4th quarter valued at $592,000. Financial Advisory Corp UT ADV bought a new position in American Renal Associates in the 4th quarter valued at $353,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in American Renal Associates in the 4th quarter valued at $122,000. 84.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ARA traded up $0.31 on Monday, hitting $8.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 109,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 94,419. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.67. The firm has a market cap of $265.62 million, a P/E ratio of 31.50 and a beta of 2.02. American Renal Associates has a 12 month low of $5.48 and a 12 month high of $13.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.96.

About American Renal Associates

American Renal Associates Holdings, Inc operates as a dialysis services provider in the United States. It operates dialysis clinics focusing on joint venture partnerships with physicians. The company offers kidney dialysis services to patients suffering from chronic kidney failure or end stage renal disease.

See Also: What is Liquidity?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on American Renal Associates (ARA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for American Renal Associates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Renal Associates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.