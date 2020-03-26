Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD) is Perceptive Advisors LLC’s 6th Largest Position

Perceptive Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,132,364 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 522,664 shares during the quarter. Amicus Therapeutics comprises approximately 4.8% of Perceptive Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Perceptive Advisors LLC owned 9.86% of Amicus Therapeutics worth $244,789,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Amicus Therapeutics by 26.8% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 2,281,797 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $18,301,000 after acquiring an additional 481,964 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Amicus Therapeutics by 314.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 93,398 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $910,000 after acquiring an additional 70,868 shares during the period. Cadian Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Amicus Therapeutics by 38.9% in the fourth quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP now owns 1,389,344 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $13,532,000 after acquiring an additional 389,344 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Amicus Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $240,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in Amicus Therapeutics by 32.7% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 81,812 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $656,000 after acquiring an additional 20,179 shares during the period.

In other news, COO Bradley L. Campbell sold 22,127 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.58, for a total transaction of $211,976.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 253,987 shares in the company, valued at $2,433,195.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Bradley L. Campbell sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.01, for a total value of $25,025.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 347,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,480,426.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 262,892 shares of company stock valued at $2,598,084 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on FOLD. ValuEngine upgraded Amicus Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective (up previously from $19.00) on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Chardan Capital reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $12.50 price objective on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 5th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Amicus Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.09.

FOLD traded down $0.45 during trading on Thursday, reaching $9.44. The stock had a trading volume of 3,383,810 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,574,431. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.35. The company has a current ratio of 4.04, a quick ratio of 3.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.25 and a beta of 1.26. Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $6.25 and a one year high of $14.61.

Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.09). Amicus Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 195.56% and a negative return on equity of 60.83%. The company had revenue of $55.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.01 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines for various rare and orphan diseases. The company offers Galafold, an orally administered small molecule pharmacological chaperone for the treatment of Fabry disease. It is also conducting a Phase 1/2 clinical study of ATB200-02 for indications, including pompe disease.

