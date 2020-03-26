Analysts Set IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA) Target Price at $18.00

Shares of IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the eight ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $18.00.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of IDEAYA Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Roth Capital assumed coverage on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences in a research note on Friday, March 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of IDEAYA Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd.

NASDAQ:IDYA traded up $0.48 on Monday, reaching $4.66. 77,098 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 51,237. The company has a market capitalization of $88.44 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.39. The company has a current ratio of 18.86, a quick ratio of 18.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. IDEAYA Biosciences has a 12 month low of $2.95 and a 12 month high of $16.90. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.42.

IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by $0.04. Equities analysts anticipate that IDEAYA Biosciences will post -2.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 197,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,779,000 after acquiring an additional 2,048 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences during the 3rd quarter valued at about $118,000. Alambic Investment Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences during the 4th quarter valued at about $148,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences during the 4th quarter valued at about $151,000. Finally, Canaan Partners X LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences during the 4th quarter valued at about $19,955,000. 51.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc, an oncology-focused precision medicine company, focuses on the discovery and development of targeted therapeutics for patient populations selected using molecular diagnostics. The company's product candidate in clinical development is IDE196, a protein kinase C inhibitor for genetically-defined cancers having GNAQ or GNA11 gene mutations.

