Analysts Set Safran SA (EPA:SAF) PT at €128.80

Safran SA (EPA:SAF) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the twelve brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €128.80 ($149.77).

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets set a €150.00 ($174.42) price target on shares of Safran and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Berenberg Bank set a €115.00 ($133.72) price target on shares of Safran and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Barclays set a €115.00 ($133.72) price target on shares of Safran and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. UBS Group set a €90.00 ($104.65) price target on shares of Safran and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €95.00 ($110.47) price target on shares of Safran and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th.

Shares of EPA SAF traded up €9.94 ($11.56) during trading hours on Monday, hitting €91.92 ($106.88). 1,447,034 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,060,000. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is €116.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €136.13. Safran has a 1-year low of €67.17 ($78.10) and a 1-year high of €92.36 ($107.40).

Safran SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the aerospace and defense businesses worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Aerospace Propulsion, Aircraft Equipment, and Defense. The Aerospace Propulsion segment designs, develops, produces, and markets propulsion systems for commercial aircraft, military transport, training and combat aircraft, rocket engines, civil and military helicopters, and tactical missiles and drones.

