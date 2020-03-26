Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) Price Target Cut to

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) had its target price cut by stock analysts at Piper Sandler from to in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.
AAPL has been the subject of several other research reports. Oppenheimer upgraded Apple from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $320.00 target price for the company in a research note on Sunday, March 1st. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $350.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and issued a $360.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Wedbush upgraded Apple to an “outperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $400.00 to $335.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upgraded Apple from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $315.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Apple currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $303.07.
NASDAQ AAPL traded up $12.94 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $258.46. The company had a trading volume of 62,954,365 shares, compared to its average volume of 76,273,264. Apple has a 52 week low of $170.27 and a 52 week high of $327.85. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $288.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $270.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,110.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.42, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.30.
In related news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,429 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.11, for a total value of $434,573.19. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,134,712 shares in the company, valued at approximately $345,077,266.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAPL. Pantheon Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in Apple in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,530,000. American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP purchased a new position in Apple in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,340,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Apple in the 4th quarter worth approximately $444,000. Sowa Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Apple in the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,510,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in Apple by 51.6% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 659,029 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $193,525,000 after purchasing an additional 224,246 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.69% of the company’s stock.
About Apple
Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, and personal computers. It also sells various related software, services, accessories, and third-party digital content and applications. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and Mac, a line of desktop and portable personal computers, as well as iOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS operating systems.
