Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) Price Target Cut to

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) had its target price cut by stock analysts at Piper Sandler from to in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

AAPL has been the subject of several other research reports. Oppenheimer upgraded Apple from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $320.00 target price for the company in a research note on Sunday, March 1st. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $350.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and issued a $360.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Wedbush upgraded Apple to an “outperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $400.00 to $335.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upgraded Apple from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $315.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Apple currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $303.07.

NASDAQ AAPL traded up $12.94 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $258.46. The company had a trading volume of 62,954,365 shares, compared to its average volume of 76,273,264. Apple has a 52 week low of $170.27 and a 52 week high of $327.85. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $288.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $270.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,110.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.42, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.30.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The iPhone maker reported $4.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.54 by $0.45. Apple had a return on equity of 60.19% and a net margin of 21.49%. The business had revenue of $91.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Apple will post 13.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,429 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.11, for a total value of $434,573.19. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,134,712 shares in the company, valued at approximately $345,077,266.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAPL. Pantheon Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in Apple in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,530,000. American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP purchased a new position in Apple in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,340,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Apple in the 4th quarter worth approximately $444,000. Sowa Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Apple in the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,510,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in Apple by 51.6% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 659,029 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $193,525,000 after purchasing an additional 224,246 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.69% of the company’s stock.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, and personal computers. It also sells various related software, services, accessories, and third-party digital content and applications. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and Mac, a line of desktop and portable personal computers, as well as iOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS operating systems.

