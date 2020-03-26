AT&T (NYSE:T) Rating Lowered to Neutral at Robert W. Baird

Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of AT&T (NYSE:T) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report published on Monday morning, 24/7 WallStreet reports. The firm currently has $33.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $41.00.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Raymond James cut AT&T from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on AT&T in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They issued a buy rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group upped their price target on AT&T from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Tigress Financial restated a buy rating on shares of AT&T in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a hold rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of AT&T in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $38.92.

Shares of T traded up $2.20 on Monday, reaching $30.60. The stock had a trading volume of 64,031,133 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,789,043. The firm has a market capitalization of $219.80 billion, a PE ratio of 16.11, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $35.62 and a 200 day moving average of $37.50. AT&T has a twelve month low of $26.08 and a twelve month high of $39.70.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The technology company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $46.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.06 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.37% and a net margin of 7.67%. The company’s revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.86 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that AT&T will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Stephen J. Luczo bought 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $37.81 per share, for a total transaction of $3,781,000.00. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Pantheon Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of AT&T during the 4th quarter worth $340,000. American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP purchased a new position in shares of AT&T during the 4th quarter worth $236,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AT&T during the 4th quarter worth $167,000. Sowa Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AT&T during the 4th quarter worth $475,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of AT&T by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 62,337 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,401,000 after purchasing an additional 7,133 shares during the period. 56.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

