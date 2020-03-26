Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR (TSE:APR.UN) Given New C$9.00 Price Target at Scotiabank

Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR (TSE:APR.UN) had its price target reduced by Scotiabank from C$13.00 to C$9.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR from C$13.00 to C$13.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR from C$12.50 to C$13.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, December 30th. Raymond James set a C$9.00 price objective on shares of Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday. CIBC lowered their price objective on shares of Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR from C$13.00 to C$11.75 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR from C$12.50 to C$11.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$10.63.

Shares of TSE:APR.UN traded up C$1.68 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting C$7.50. The company had a trading volume of 433,337 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,437. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$10.85 and a 200 day moving average price of C$11.57. The company has a market capitalization of $280.09 million and a PE ratio of 42.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 142.91, a current ratio of 0.09 and a quick ratio of 0.01. Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR has a one year low of C$6.00 and a one year high of C$12.89.

Automotive Properties REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust focused on owning and acquiring primarily income-producing automotive dealership properties located in Canada. The REIT's portfolio currently consists of 54 income-producing commercial properties and one development property, representing approximately two million square feet of gross leasable area, in metropolitan markets across Ontario, Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia and Québec.

