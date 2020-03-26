Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR (TSE:APR.UN) Price Target Lowered to C$10.00 at TD Securities

Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR (TSE:APR.UN) had its price objective decreased by TD Securities from C$13.50 to C$10.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.

APR.UN has been the topic of several other reports. Raymond James set a C$9.00 target price on Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday. National Bank Financial raised their target price on Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR from C$13.00 to C$13.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR from C$12.25 to C$13.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR from C$12.50 to C$11.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, CIBC dropped their target price on Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR from C$13.00 to C$11.75 in a research report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$10.63.

TSE:APR.UN traded up C$1.68 on Wednesday, hitting C$7.50. The stock had a trading volume of 433,337 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,437. The stock has a market cap of $280.09 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 142.91. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$10.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$11.57. Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR has a 52-week low of C$6.00 and a 52-week high of C$12.89.

Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR Company Profile

Automotive Properties REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust focused on owning and acquiring primarily income-producing automotive dealership properties located in Canada. The REIT's portfolio currently consists of 54 income-producing commercial properties and one development property, representing approximately two million square feet of gross leasable area, in metropolitan markets across Ontario, Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia and Québec.

