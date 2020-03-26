Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR (TSE:APR.UN) Price Target Lowered to C$11.75 at CIBC

Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR (TSE:APR.UN) had its price objective cut by CIBC from C$13.00 to C$11.75 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Raymond James reduced their target price on Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR from C$13.00 to C$9.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR from C$12.25 to C$13.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Scotiabank upped their target price on Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR from C$12.50 to C$13.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR from C$12.50 to C$11.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, TD Securities upped their target price on Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR from C$12.50 to C$13.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, December 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$10.63.

APR.UN stock traded up C$1.68 on Wednesday, reaching C$7.50. The company had a trading volume of 433,337 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,437. Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR has a 1 year low of C$6.00 and a 1 year high of C$12.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 142.91, a quick ratio of 0.01 and a current ratio of 0.09. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$10.85 and its 200 day moving average is C$11.57. The company has a market cap of $280.09 million and a P/E ratio of 42.37.

Automotive Properties REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust focused on owning and acquiring primarily income-producing automotive dealership properties located in Canada. The REIT's portfolio currently consists of 54 income-producing commercial properties and one development property, representing approximately two million square feet of gross leasable area, in metropolitan markets across Ontario, Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia and Québec.

