Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR (TSE:APR.UN) PT Set at C$9.00 by Raymond James

Raymond James set a C$9.00 price target on Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR (TSE:APR.UN) in a report published on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

APR.UN has been the subject of several other research reports. CIBC reduced their price target on shares of Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR from C$13.00 to C$11.75 in a report on Wednesday. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR from C$12.50 to C$13.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR from C$12.50 to C$11.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR from C$12.25 to C$13.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR from C$12.50 to C$13.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, December 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$10.63.

Shares of Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR stock traded up C$1.68 on Wednesday, hitting C$7.50. The company had a trading volume of 433,337 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,437. The firm has a market capitalization of $280.09 million and a P/E ratio of 42.37. Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR has a twelve month low of C$6.00 and a twelve month high of C$12.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 142.91, a current ratio of 0.09 and a quick ratio of 0.01. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$10.85 and a 200-day moving average of C$11.57.

Automotive Properties REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust focused on owning and acquiring primarily income-producing automotive dealership properties located in Canada. The REIT's portfolio currently consists of 54 income-producing commercial properties and one development property, representing approximately two million square feet of gross leasable area, in metropolitan markets across Ontario, Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia and Québec.

