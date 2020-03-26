Aviat Networks Inc (NASDAQ:AVNW) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Strong Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Aviat Networks Inc (NASDAQ:AVNW) have received an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one brokers that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Brokerages have set a 12-month consensus price target of $20.00 for the company and are predicting that the company will post $0.26 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Aviat Networks an industry rank of 87 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AVNW. ValuEngine downgraded Aviat Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Aviat Networks from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Northland Securities began coverage on Aviat Networks in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ AVNW traded up $0.56 during trading on Monday, reaching $8.27. The company had a trading volume of 26,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,344. Aviat Networks has a twelve month low of $7.10 and a twelve month high of $16.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.86 million, a PE ratio of 7.08 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $11.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Aviat Networks (NASDAQ:AVNW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.31). The company had revenue of $56.00 million during the quarter. Aviat Networks had a return on equity of 4.05% and a net margin of 2.82%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Aviat Networks will post 1.01 EPS for the current year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Aviat Networks stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Aviat Networks Inc (NASDAQ:AVNW) by 139.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,595 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,004 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned 0.38% of Aviat Networks worth $289,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.09% of the company’s stock.

Aviat Networks Company Profile

Aviat Networks, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells a range of wireless networking products, solutions, and services worldwide. Its products include broadband wireless access base stations and customer premises equipment for fixed and mobile networks; and point-to-point digital microwave radio systems for access, backhaul, trunking, and license-exempt applications, as well as supporting new network deployments, network expansion, and capacity upgrades.

