B2Gold (TSE:BTO) Price Target Cut to C$7.50 by Analysts at National Bank Financial

B2Gold (TSE:BTO) (NYSE:BTG) had its price target cut by National Bank Financial from C$8.50 to C$7.50 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on BTO. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of B2Gold from C$7.00 to C$7.50 in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of B2Gold from C$6.30 to C$6.65 in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. TD Securities upgraded shares of B2Gold from a buy rating to an action list buy rating and lifted their target price for the company from C$7.50 to C$8.00 in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Cormark lifted their target price on shares of B2Gold from C$6.75 to C$7.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Pi Financial set a C$6.50 target price on shares of B2Gold and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$6.79.

Get B2Gold alerts:

Shares of TSE:BTO traded down C$0.24 on Wednesday, hitting C$4.97. 8,852,346 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,378,414. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$5.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$4.92. B2Gold has a one year low of C$3.12 and a one year high of C$6.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.76, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 2.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.40 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.32.

B2Gold (TSE:BTO) (NYSE:BTG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported C$0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.10 by C($0.01). The firm had revenue of C$414.00 million for the quarter. Research analysts predict that B2Gold will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 9th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 6th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. B2Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 3.48%.

In other B2Gold news, Senior Officer Dale Alton Craig sold 39,999 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$5.10, for a total value of C$203,994.90. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 57,437 shares in the company, valued at C$292,928.70. Also, Director Robert Gayton sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$5.25, for a total transaction of C$315,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 220,000 shares in the company, valued at C$1,155,000. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 901,399 shares of company stock worth $5,355,407.

About B2Gold

B2Gold Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties for gold deposits in Nicaragua, the Philippines, Mali, Colombia, Burkina Faso, and Namibia. The company primarily holds 80% interest in the Fekola mine, an open pit gold mine located in Mali; 90% interest in the Otjikoto gold mine located north of Windhoek, Namibia; the Masbate gold project located in the south-east of Manila, the Philippines; and 100% interest in the El Limon mine, an underground gold mine located in northwestern Nicaragua.

See Also: How prevalent are 12b-1 fees?

Receive News & Ratings for B2Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for B2Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.