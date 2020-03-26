Berenberg Bank Analysts Give Nestlé (VTX:NESN) a CHF 116 Price Target

Posted by on Mar 26th, 2020

Berenberg Bank set a CHF 116 price objective on Nestlé (VTX:NESN) in a report published on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. HSBC set a CHF 108 price target on shares of Nestlé and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Royal Bank of Canada set a CHF 81 price target on shares of Nestlé and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Monday. Baader Bank set a CHF 115 price objective on shares of Nestlé and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Kepler Capital Markets set a CHF 120 price objective on shares of Nestlé and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, UBS Group set a CHF 105 price objective on shares of Nestlé and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Nestlé presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of CHF 106.80.

Nestlé has a 12-month low of CHF 73.34 and a 12-month high of CHF 86.40.

Nestlé Company Profile

Nestle SA is a nutrition, health and wellness company. The Company’s segments are Zone Europe, Middle East and North Africa (EMENA); Zone Americas (AMS); Zone Asia, Oceania and sub-Saharan Africa (AOA); Nestle Waters; Nestle Nutrition, and Other Businesses. The Company operates in the United States, Greater China Region, Switzerland and Rest of the World.

Featured Article: Certificate of Deposit (CD) For Risk Adverse Investors?

Analyst Recommendations for Nestlé (VTX:NESN)

Receive News & Ratings for Nestlé Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nestlé and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit