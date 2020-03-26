Berenberg Bank Analysts Give Nestlé (VTX:NESN) a CHF 116 Price Target

Berenberg Bank set a CHF 116 price objective on Nestlé (VTX:NESN) in a report published on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. HSBC set a CHF 108 price target on shares of Nestlé and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Royal Bank of Canada set a CHF 81 price target on shares of Nestlé and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Monday. Baader Bank set a CHF 115 price objective on shares of Nestlé and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Kepler Capital Markets set a CHF 120 price objective on shares of Nestlé and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, UBS Group set a CHF 105 price objective on shares of Nestlé and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Nestlé presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of CHF 106.80.

Nestlé has a 12-month low of CHF 73.34 and a 12-month high of CHF 86.40.

Nestle SA is a nutrition, health and wellness company. The Company’s segments are Zone Europe, Middle East and North Africa (EMENA); Zone Americas (AMS); Zone Asia, Oceania and sub-Saharan Africa (AOA); Nestle Waters; Nestle Nutrition, and Other Businesses. The Company operates in the United States, Greater China Region, Switzerland and Rest of the World.

