Birchcliff Energy (TSE:BIR) Upgraded to “Hold” at Tudor Pickering & Holt

Tudor Pickering & Holt upgraded shares of Birchcliff Energy (TSE:BIR) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have C$1.50 price target on the oil and natural gas company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Birchcliff Energy from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and cut their price target for the stock from C$4.00 to C$1.50 in a report on Monday, March 16th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Birchcliff Energy from C$4.50 to C$1.75 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Tudor Pickering downgraded shares of Birchcliff Energy from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a C$1.50 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Laurentian Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Birchcliff Energy from C$5.00 to C$4.00 in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity cut their price target on shares of Birchcliff Energy from C$4.50 to C$1.60 in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of C$2.67.

Shares of TSE:BIR traded down C$0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching C$0.71. The company had a trading volume of 3,599,584 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,965,521. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$1.35 and its 200 day moving average price is C$1.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.96. The stock has a market cap of $194.13 million and a P/E ratio of -3.17. Birchcliff Energy has a 52-week low of C$0.58 and a 52-week high of C$3.98.

Birchcliff Energy (TSE:BIR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The oil and natural gas company reported C$0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.06 by C$0.01. The company had revenue of C$164.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$155.50 million. Research analysts forecast that Birchcliff Energy will post 0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.0262 dividend. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 14.76%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. Birchcliff Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently -46.88%.

About Birchcliff Energy

Birchcliff Energy Ltd., an intermediate oil and natural gas company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids in Western Canada. The company holds interests in the Montney/Doig resource play, as well as other assets located in the Peace River Arch area of Alberta.

