Bitcoinus Price Up 96.1% Over Last 7 Days (BITS)

Bitcoinus (CURRENCY:BITS) traded 24.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on March 26th. Bitcoinus has a total market capitalization of $12,113.94 and approximately $42.00 worth of Bitcoinus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Bitcoinus has traded up 96.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Bitcoinus token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges including IDEX and HitBTC.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Bitcoinus alerts:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00032168 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.51 or 0.00081508 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded 33% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0465 or 0.00000688 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,756.77 or 1.00013017 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.55 or 0.00067388 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded down 21.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0465 or 0.00000689 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

OKCash (OK) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0235 or 0.00000347 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded 17.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0859 or 0.00001272 BTC.

About Bitcoinus

Bitcoinus (BITS) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 17th, 2014. Bitcoinus’ total supply is 359,294,347,067 tokens and its circulating supply is 347,574,541,555 tokens. Bitcoinus’ official Twitter account is @Bitstar_coinz . Bitcoinus’ official message board is www.bitcoinus.com/blog . Bitcoinus’ official website is www.bitcoinus.com

Bitcoinus Token Trading

Bitcoinus can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC and IDEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoinus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoinus should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitcoinus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoinus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoinus and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.