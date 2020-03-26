Bonterra Energy (TSE:BNE) Price Target Lowered to C$1.00 at Raymond James

Bonterra Energy (TSE:BNE) had its price objective trimmed by Raymond James from C$1.50 to C$1.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an underperform rating on the stock.

BNE has been the topic of several other reports. National Bank Financial cut Bonterra Energy from a sector perform rating to an underperform rating and decreased their price target for the company from C$4.25 to C$1.50 in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Stifel Firstegy cut Bonterra Energy from a hold rating to a reduce rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. TD Securities decreased their price target on Bonterra Energy from C$4.00 to C$0.90 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 13th. CIBC decreased their price target on Bonterra Energy from C$5.00 to C$4.50 in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their price target on Bonterra Energy from C$5.50 to C$2.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bonterra Energy has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$2.43.

TSE BNE traded up C$0.14 during trading on Wednesday, hitting C$0.96. 171,281 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 150,130. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.38 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.46. Bonterra Energy has a 12-month low of C$0.64 and a 12-month high of C$8.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.05, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.57. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$2.23 and a 200-day moving average of C$3.40.

Bonterra Energy (TSE:BNE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 10th. The company reported C($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.06) by C$0.02. The company had revenue of C$50.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$49.40 million. On average, analysts expect that Bonterra Energy will post -0.5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. Bonterra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.26%.

Bonterra Energy Company Profile

Bonterra Energy Corp., an upstream oil and gas company, engages in the production and sale of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. It primarily focuses on the development of its Cardium zone within the Pembina and Willesden Green areas located in west central Alberta. The company also holds interests in the Shaunavon area located in southwest Saskatchewan, and the Prespatou area located in northeast British Columbia.

