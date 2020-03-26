Brokerages Anticipate Carter Bank and Trust (NASDAQ:CARE) Will Post Earnings of $0.28 Per Share

Brokerages expect Carter Bank and Trust (NASDAQ:CARE) to post earnings of $0.28 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Carter Bank and Trust’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.27 and the highest is $0.28. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Carter Bank and Trust will report full year earnings of $1.08 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $0.99 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.50 to $1.26. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Carter Bank and Trust.
CARE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. DA Davidson raised Carter Bank and Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Carter Bank and Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Carter Bank and Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.00.
NASDAQ:CARE traded up $1.19 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $10.25. 76,400 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 72,551. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $15.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.34. Carter Bank and Trust has a 1 year low of $6.44 and a 1 year high of $24.25.
The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th were issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th.
Carter Bank and Trust Company Profile
Carter Bank & Trust provides a range of retail and commercial banking products and services in Virginia and North Carolina. It accepts checking, savings, retirement, and money market accounts, as well as longer-term certificates of deposit. The company also offers loans, such as secured and unsecured commercial loans; secured and unsecured consumer loans for financing automobiles, home improvements, education, and personal investments; real estate construction and acquisition loans; and fixed and variable rate mortgage loans.
