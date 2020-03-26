Brokerages Anticipate Tandem Diabetes Care Inc (NASDAQ:TNDM) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.17 Per Share

Brokerages expect Tandem Diabetes Care Inc (NASDAQ:TNDM) to announce ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Tandem Diabetes Care’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.27) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.10). Tandem Diabetes Care reported earnings of ($0.18) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.6%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Tandem Diabetes Care will report full year earnings of ($0.03) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.29) to $0.14. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $0.34 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.17 to $0.73. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Tandem Diabetes Care.

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The medical device company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $108.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $109.22 million. Tandem Diabetes Care had a negative net margin of 6.83% and a negative return on equity of 8.99%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.02 earnings per share.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on TNDM. ValuEngine raised Tandem Diabetes Care from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Craig Hallum increased their price target on Tandem Diabetes Care from $92.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Guggenheim downgraded Tandem Diabetes Care from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Tandem Diabetes Care from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded Tandem Diabetes Care from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $71.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.67.

Shares of TNDM traded up $7.66 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $65.16. 1,947,100 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,613,822. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.78 and a quick ratio of 2.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion, a PE ratio of -135.75 and a beta of 0.20. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.59. Tandem Diabetes Care has a 52-week low of $43.69 and a 52-week high of $91.65.

In other Tandem Diabetes Care news, EVP Brian B. Hansen sold 20,945 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.62, for a total value of $1,625,750.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $546,910.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dick Allen sold 2,979 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.82, for a total value of $234,804.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 102,295 shares of company stock valued at $7,745,966. Corporate insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TNDM. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 393.5% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 528 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 421 shares during the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care during the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care during the 4th quarter worth $54,000. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 101.0% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,164 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 585 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care during the 4th quarter worth $141,000. 90.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Tandem Diabetes Care

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc, a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes various products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes in the United States. The company's flagship product is the t:slim X2 insulin delivery system that comprises t:slim X2 pump, its 300-unit disposable insulin cartridge, and an infusion set.

