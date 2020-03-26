Brokerages Set BMC Stock Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:BMCH) PT at $29.00

BMC Stock Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:BMCH) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the fourteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $29.00.

A number of analysts have weighed in on BMCH shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of BMC Stock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BMC Stock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. SunTrust Banks upgraded shares of BMC Stock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. B. Riley restated a “neutral” rating and set a $24.00 price objective (down from $33.00) on shares of BMC Stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of BMC Stock from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday.

Get BMC Stock alerts:

NASDAQ:BMCH traded down $0.28 on Monday, reaching $17.70. 409,561 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 533,624. The company has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.86 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. BMC Stock has a 12 month low of $13.38 and a 12 month high of $31.67. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.34.

BMC Stock (NASDAQ:BMCH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $890.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $874.75 million. BMC Stock had a net margin of 3.03% and a return on equity of 12.68%. BMC Stock’s revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.48 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that BMC Stock will post 1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in shares of BMC Stock in the fourth quarter worth approximately $286,000. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of BMC Stock by 10.1% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 145,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,804,000 after buying an additional 13,354 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of BMC Stock by 1.0% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 103,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,711,000 after buying an additional 994 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BMC Stock by 57.1% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 529,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,194,000 after buying an additional 192,493 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BMC Stock by 23.2% in the fourth quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 302,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,672,000 after buying an additional 56,847 shares during the last quarter.

About BMC Stock

BMC Stock Holdings, Inc distributes lumber and building materials to new construction, and repair and remodeling contractors in the United States. Its products comprise structural components, such as floor and roof trusses, wall panels, and engineered wood products; lumber and lumber sheet goods, including dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products used in on-site house framing under the Ready-Frame brand; and millwork, doors, and windows comprising interior and exterior doors, windows, interior trims, custom millworks, moldings, stairs and stair parts, and cabinetry and other products.

Further Reading: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Receive News & Ratings for BMC Stock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BMC Stock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.