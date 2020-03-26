Brokerages Set Deutz Ag (ETR:DEZ) Target Price at €6.22

Deutz Ag (ETR:DEZ) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €6.05 ($7.03).

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Berenberg Bank set a €3.40 ($3.95) target price on Deutz and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Warburg Research set a €6.60 ($7.67) target price on Deutz and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Deutz in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Baader Bank set a €5.80 ($6.74) target price on Deutz and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €8.00 ($9.30) target price on Deutz and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd.

Get Deutz alerts:

Shares of Deutz stock traded up €0.03 ($0.03) during midday trading on Monday, hitting €3.52 ($4.09). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 700,081 shares, compared to its average volume of 330,421. The firm has a market capitalization of $425.43 million and a P/E ratio of 4.74. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of €4.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of €5.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.55. Deutz has a 1-year low of €2.62 ($3.05) and a 1-year high of €9.05 ($10.52).

DEUTZ Aktiengesellschaft engages in the development, production, distribution, and servicing of diesel and gas engines in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and the Americas. The company's DEUTZ Compact Engines segment provides liquid-cooled engines with capacities of up to 8 liters.

Further Reading: How does a dividend reinvestment plan work?

Receive News & Ratings for Deutz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.