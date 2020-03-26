Brokerages Set Great-West Lifeco Inc (TSE:GWO) PT at C$33.90

Shares of Great-West Lifeco Inc (TSE:GWO) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$33.60.

Several brokerages have issued reports on GWO. CIBC upped their target price on Great-West Lifeco from C$34.00 to C$36.00 in a report on Friday, February 14th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a C$37.00 target price on shares of Great-West Lifeco in a report on Friday, February 7th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Great-West Lifeco from C$34.00 to C$35.00 in a report on Friday, February 14th. TD Securities upgraded Great-West Lifeco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the company from C$35.00 to C$29.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, National Bank Financial dropped their target price on Great-West Lifeco from C$33.00 to C$31.00 in a report on Monday, March 9th.

TSE GWO traded up C$0.51 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting C$24.12. The stock had a trading volume of 873,094 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,150,755. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$30.01 and its 200 day moving average is C$31.88. Great-West Lifeco has a twelve month low of C$18.88 and a twelve month high of C$35.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.24, a current ratio of 13.24 and a quick ratio of 10.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.44 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.68.

Great-West Lifeco (TSE:GWO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported C$0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.79 by C$0.01. The company had revenue of C$10.69 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Great-West Lifeco will post 3.3900001 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.438 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 2nd. This is a boost from Great-West Lifeco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.26%. Great-West Lifeco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.27%.

In other news, Senior Officer Garry Macnicholas sold 17,563 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$34.48, for a total transaction of C$605,551.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,137 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$177,117.60. Also, Director Michel Plessis-Bélair purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$21.72 per share, with a total value of C$108,576.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 55,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,194,336.

Great-West Lifeco Inc, a financial services holding company, engages in life and health insurance, asset management, investment and retirement savings, and reinsurance businesses in Canada, the United States, and Europe. The company offers a portfolio of financial and benefit plan solutions for individuals, families, businesses, and organizations; life, disability, critical illness, accidental death, dismemberment, dental protection, direct marketing, health, and creditor insurance products; and wealth savings and income, accumulation, and annuity products.

