Brokerages Set HTG Molecular Diagnostics Inc (NASDAQ:HTGM) Target Price at $2.17

Shares of HTG Molecular Diagnostics Inc (NASDAQ:HTGM) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $1.23.

HTGM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded HTG Molecular Diagnostics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. ValuEngine upgraded HTG Molecular Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on HTG Molecular Diagnostics from $2.00 to $1.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Craig Hallum cut HTG Molecular Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $0.70 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday.

Get HTG Molecular Diagnostics alerts:

NASDAQ:HTGM traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $0.33. The company had a trading volume of 4,100,098 shares, compared to its average volume of 840,920. The company has a current ratio of 5.21, a quick ratio of 5.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.49 and a 200 day moving average of $0.67. The company has a market cap of $20.32 million, a P/E ratio of -0.57 and a beta of 1.33. HTG Molecular Diagnostics has a 1 year low of $0.30 and a 1 year high of $3.24.

HTG Molecular Diagnostics (NASDAQ:HTGM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 25th. The medical research company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.08. HTG Molecular Diagnostics had a negative return on equity of 88.60% and a negative net margin of 76.97%. On average, analysts forecast that HTG Molecular Diagnostics will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HTGM. HighMark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of HTG Molecular Diagnostics during the 4th quarter worth $134,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of HTG Molecular Diagnostics by 58.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 385,645 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 142,012 shares during the period. Cowen Prime Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of HTG Molecular Diagnostics by 2,037.9% during the 4th quarter. Cowen Prime Services LLC now owns 2,137,900 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,501,000 after purchasing an additional 2,037,900 shares during the period. Finally, Perkins Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of HTG Molecular Diagnostics by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,527,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,774,000 after purchasing an additional 173,847 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.38% of the company’s stock.

About HTG Molecular Diagnostics

HTG Molecular Diagnostics, Inc a commercial stage life sciences company, focuses on the precision medicine. The company offers instrumentation (or platforms); consumables comprising assay kits; and software analytics that automate sample processing and profiles various molecular targets. Its platforms generate a molecular profiling library for detection using next-generation sequencing.

Featured Story: The components of the Stochastic Momentum Index

Receive News & Ratings for HTG Molecular Diagnostics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HTG Molecular Diagnostics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.