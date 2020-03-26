Brokerages Set HTG Molecular Diagnostics Inc (NASDAQ:HTGM) Target Price at $2.17

Posted by on Mar 26th, 2020

Shares of HTG Molecular Diagnostics Inc (NASDAQ:HTGM) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $1.23.

HTGM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded HTG Molecular Diagnostics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. ValuEngine upgraded HTG Molecular Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on HTG Molecular Diagnostics from $2.00 to $1.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Craig Hallum cut HTG Molecular Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $0.70 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday.

NASDAQ:HTGM traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $0.33. The company had a trading volume of 4,100,098 shares, compared to its average volume of 840,920. The company has a current ratio of 5.21, a quick ratio of 5.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.49 and a 200 day moving average of $0.67. The company has a market cap of $20.32 million, a P/E ratio of -0.57 and a beta of 1.33. HTG Molecular Diagnostics has a 1 year low of $0.30 and a 1 year high of $3.24.

HTG Molecular Diagnostics (NASDAQ:HTGM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 25th. The medical research company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.08. HTG Molecular Diagnostics had a negative return on equity of 88.60% and a negative net margin of 76.97%. On average, analysts forecast that HTG Molecular Diagnostics will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HTGM. HighMark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of HTG Molecular Diagnostics during the 4th quarter worth $134,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of HTG Molecular Diagnostics by 58.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 385,645 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 142,012 shares during the period. Cowen Prime Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of HTG Molecular Diagnostics by 2,037.9% during the 4th quarter. Cowen Prime Services LLC now owns 2,137,900 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,501,000 after purchasing an additional 2,037,900 shares during the period. Finally, Perkins Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of HTG Molecular Diagnostics by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,527,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,774,000 after purchasing an additional 173,847 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.38% of the company’s stock.

About HTG Molecular Diagnostics

HTG Molecular Diagnostics, Inc a commercial stage life sciences company, focuses on the precision medicine. The company offers instrumentation (or platforms); consumables comprising assay kits; and software analytics that automate sample processing and profiles various molecular targets. Its platforms generate a molecular profiling library for detection using next-generation sequencing.

Featured Story: The components of the Stochastic Momentum Index

Receive News & Ratings for HTG Molecular Diagnostics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HTG Molecular Diagnostics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit