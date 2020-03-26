Brokerages Set SciPlay Corp (NASDAQ:SCPL) Target Price at $15.15

SciPlay Corp (NASDAQ:SCPL) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the sixteen research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $15.15.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on SCPL shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of SciPlay in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of SciPlay in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. SunTrust Banks started coverage on shares of SciPlay in a report on Monday, January 6th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. BidaskClub raised shares of SciPlay from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 29th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of SciPlay from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd.

In related news, CEO Joshua J. Wilson acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $8.94 per share, with a total value of $44,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $98,340. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp bought a new stake in SciPlay in the 3rd quarter valued at $254,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in SciPlay by 3,281.3% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 41,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,000 after buying an additional 40,294 shares in the last quarter. KAMES CAPITAL plc bought a new stake in SciPlay during the 4th quarter worth about $2,462,000. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in SciPlay during the 3rd quarter worth about $551,000. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its position in SciPlay by 109.8% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 21,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after buying an additional 11,423 shares in the last quarter. 16.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SCPL stock traded up $0.52 on Monday, hitting $9.09. The stock had a trading volume of 110,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 165,351. SciPlay has a twelve month low of $5.82 and a twelve month high of $18.75. The firm has a market cap of $1.08 billion and a P/E ratio of 5.94. The company has a current ratio of 5.03, a quick ratio of 5.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.56.

SciPlay (NASDAQ:SCPL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $112.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $121.82 million. On average, analysts expect that SciPlay will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current year.

SciPlay Corporation develops and publishes digital games on mobile and Web platforms. The company offers seven games, which include social casino games, such as Jackpot Party Casino, Gold Fish Casino, Hot Shot Casino, and Quick Hit Slots, as well as casual games comprising MONOPOLY Slots, Bingo Showdown, and 88 Fortunes Slots.

