Brokerages Set WhiteHorse Finance Inc (NASDAQ:WHF) Target Price at $15.10

WhiteHorse Finance Inc (NASDAQ:WHF) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the ten brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation, four have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $14.30.

A number of analysts have weighed in on WHF shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of WhiteHorse Finance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Deutsche Bank reduced their price objective on shares of WhiteHorse Finance from $15.50 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of WhiteHorse Finance from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. National Securities raised shares of WhiteHorse Finance from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised shares of WhiteHorse Finance from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd.

In other WhiteHorse Finance news, CEO Stuart D. Aronson acquired 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.08 per share, with a total value of $72,960.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 28,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $170,240. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director G Stacy Smith acquired 3,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.85 per share, for a total transaction of $51,245.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 3,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,245. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 168,225 shares of company stock worth $1,849,775. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WHF. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of WhiteHorse Finance by 49.5% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 472,937 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $6,479,000 after buying an additional 156,542 shares during the last quarter. Bulldog Investors LLC raised its stake in WhiteHorse Finance by 217.9% during the 4th quarter. Bulldog Investors LLC now owns 110,085 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,508,000 after acquiring an additional 75,455 shares during the period. Beach Point Capital Management LP bought a new stake in WhiteHorse Finance during the 4th quarter worth approximately $988,000. AXA bought a new stake in WhiteHorse Finance during the 4th quarter worth approximately $723,000. Finally, Oxford Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in WhiteHorse Finance during the 4th quarter worth approximately $680,000. 20.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of WhiteHorse Finance stock traded up $0.47 during trading on Monday, hitting $8.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 363,585 shares, compared to its average volume of 187,864. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a current ratio of 2.35. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.50. The company has a market capitalization of $138.89 million, a PE ratio of 5.53 and a beta of 0.62. WhiteHorse Finance has a 52 week low of $5.51 and a 52 week high of $14.86.

WhiteHorse Finance (NASDAQ:WHF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The investment management company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $17.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.49 million. WhiteHorse Finance had a net margin of 45.98% and a return on equity of 9.92%. As a group, analysts predict that WhiteHorse Finance will post 1.53 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.355 per share. This represents a $1.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 16.88%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 26th. WhiteHorse Finance’s payout ratio is presently 93.42%.

WhiteHorse Finance Company Profile

WhiteHorse Finance, Inc is a managed, non-diversified, closed-end management investment company which operates as a direct lender targeting debt investments in privately held, lower middle market companies located in the United States. Its investment objective is to generate returns primarily by originating and investing in senior secured loans, including first lien and second lien facilities, to performing lower middle market companies across a range of industries that typically carry a floating interest rate based on the London Interbank Offered Rate.

