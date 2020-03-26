Cameco (TSE:CCO) Given a C$15.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Raymond James set a C$15.00 target price on Cameco (TSE:CCO) (NYSE:CCJ) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

CCO has been the subject of several other research reports. CIBC cut their target price on Cameco from C$13.00 to C$12.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Cameco from C$15.50 to C$12.00 in a research note on Wednesday.

CCO stock traded up C$0.15 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting C$9.30. 2,164,854 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,074,363. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$10.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$11.77. The company has a current ratio of 6.51, a quick ratio of 5.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.84 billion and a PE ratio of 49.73. Cameco has a 1-year low of C$7.69 and a 1-year high of C$16.24.

Cameco (TSE:CCO) (NYSE:CCJ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 7th. The company reported C$0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.03 by C$0.21. The business had revenue of C$874.00 million for the quarter. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.05) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Cameco will post 0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cameco Company Profile

Cameco Corporation produces and sells uranium worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, as well as purchase and sale of uranium concentrate. Its operating uranium properties include the Cigar Lake property located in Saskatchewan, Canada; and the Inkai property located in Kazakhstan.

