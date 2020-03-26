Cameco (TSE:CCO) Price Target Lowered to C$12.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Cameco (TSE:CCO) (NYSE:CCJ) had its price objective decreased by BMO Capital Markets from C$15.50 to C$12.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. CIBC dropped their target price on Cameco from C$13.00 to C$12.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Raymond James set a C$15.00 target price on Cameco and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th.

TSE:CCO traded up C$0.15 on Wednesday, hitting C$9.30. The stock had a trading volume of 2,164,854 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,074,363. The stock has a market cap of $3.84 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.73. The company has a quick ratio of 5.03, a current ratio of 6.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.21. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$10.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$11.77. Cameco has a 52-week low of C$7.69 and a 52-week high of C$16.24.

Cameco (TSE:CCO) (NYSE:CCJ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 7th. The company reported C$0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.03 by C$0.21. The firm had revenue of C$874.00 million during the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.05) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Cameco will post 0.02 EPS for the current year.

About Cameco

Cameco Corporation produces and sells uranium worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, as well as purchase and sale of uranium concentrate. Its operating uranium properties include the Cigar Lake property located in Saskatchewan, Canada; and the Inkai property located in Kazakhstan.

