Canaccord Genuity Cuts BCE (TSE:BCE) Price Target to C$58.00

BCE (TSE:BCE) (NYSE:BCE) had its target price lowered by Canaccord Genuity from C$69.00 to C$58.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on BCE. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of BCE from C$59.00 to C$62.00 in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Cormark increased their price objective on shares of BCE from C$61.00 to C$64.00 in a research report on Friday, February 7th. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of BCE from C$65.00 to C$69.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of BCE from C$64.00 to C$58.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their price objective on shares of BCE from C$67.00 to C$68.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of C$63.83.

BCE stock traded up C$1.43 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching C$54.96. The stock had a trading volume of 5,075,329 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,195,066. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.84 billion and a PE ratio of 16.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 122.83, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$60.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$62.20. BCE has a fifty-two week low of C$46.03 and a fifty-two week high of C$65.45.

BCE (TSE:BCE) (NYSE:BCE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported C$0.88 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.90 by C($0.02). The business had revenue of C$6.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$6.29 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that BCE will post 3.7700001 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be given a $0.8325 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. This is a positive change from BCE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. This represents a $3.33 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.06%. BCE’s dividend payout ratio is presently 94.07%.

About BCE

BCE Inc, a telecommunications and media company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. It operates in three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communications products and services, including 40 live and on-demand channels on smartphones and tablets; roaming services; push-to-talk, field service management, worker safety, and mobility management solutions; and asset management, smart buildings, smart cities, fleet management, and other Internet of Things services.

