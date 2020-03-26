Capital Power (TSE:CPX) Rating Increased to Outperform at Raymond James

Raymond James upgraded shares of Capital Power (TSE:CPX) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have C$36.00 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of C$39.00.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on CPX. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Capital Power from C$34.00 to C$37.00 in a report on Friday, February 7th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Capital Power from C$29.00 to C$32.00 in a report on Friday, December 6th. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on Capital Power from C$40.00 to C$42.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. CIBC raised Capital Power from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and lowered their price target for the stock from C$39.00 to C$30.00 in a report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Capital Power from C$33.00 to C$37.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$36.00.

Shares of CPX stock traded up C$0.49 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching C$27.30. 710,780 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 494,766. Capital Power has a 12-month low of C$20.23 and a 12-month high of C$38.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.32, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The company has a market cap of $2.83 billion and a P/E ratio of 37.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$33.12 and a 200 day moving average price of C$32.90.

Capital Power (TSE:CPX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 24th. The company reported C$0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.45 by C($0.16). The firm had revenue of C$683.00 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that Capital Power will post 2.06 EPS for the current year.

About Capital Power

Capital Power Corporation develops, acquires, owns, and operates power generation facilities in Canada and the United States. The company generates electricity from various energy sources, including natural and landfill gas, coal, wind, waste heat, solid fuels, and solar. It owns approximately 5,100 megawatts of power generation capacity.

