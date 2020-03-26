Centerra Gold (TSE:CG) Price Target Cut to C$14.00 by Analysts at National Bank Financial

Centerra Gold (TSE:CG) had its target price trimmed by National Bank Financial from C$14.50 to C$14.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on CG. Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of Centerra Gold from C$13.00 to C$12.00 in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Raymond James set a C$13.00 target price on shares of Centerra Gold and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Centerra Gold from C$14.00 to C$12.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of C$12.36.

TSE:CG traded up C$0.25 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting C$9.45. The stock had a trading volume of 1,286,392 shares, compared to its average volume of 933,716. Centerra Gold has a one year low of C$5.52 and a one year high of C$13.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.03, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 3.47. The company has a market cap of $2.70 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -85.91. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$9.18 and its 200-day moving average is C$10.41.

Centerra Gold Inc, a gold mining and exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and copper properties in North America, Asia, and internationally. Its flagship projects include the 100% owned Kumtor gold mine located in the Kyrgyz Republic; and the Mount Milligan gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada.

